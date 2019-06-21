Shatta Wale break silence on his occultism allegation

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has responded to the latest allegation of being an occultist and has questioned the mindset of Ghanaians.
A couple of days ago, social media went agog, when a former occult grandmaster revealed the name of Ghanaian celebrities in the world of occultism and Shatta Wale's name was not left out.
Shatta Wale has broken his silence on this issue and it seems he is in a state of shambles now over the whole occultism allegations leveled against him.
According to him, he doesn't understand why American renowned boxer May Weather upon all is fame and wealth isn't tagged as an occultist but rather he is.