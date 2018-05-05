Shatta Wale begs Nana Addo to join the #Gringo trend

By Michael Klugey
Shatta Wale, known in real life as Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr begs the President, Nana Addo to join the Gringo trend.

Shatta Wale's #Gringo is trending for all the positive reasons as Ghanaians post images of themselves dressed as El Shatta, the character the Ghanaian dancehall artiste played in the music video.

Shatta took to his twitter page to beg Nana Addo to hashtag #Gringo because other Honourable ministers are saying Gringo is indeed the hottest dancehall song in Ghana and across the continent.

Gringo has been touted as Shatta Wale’s most expensive song and indeed since it releases a few days ago. It has received positive feedback from Ghanaians and all reggae lovers worldwide.

It appears the publicity which shrouded Shatta Wale’s Gringo is paying off as the song is now fifth on the US Reggae Itunes Chart.

Shatta Wale's Gringo is a single from his upcoming Reign album.

 

 

 