Shatta Wale follows Mayweather & 50 Cent in money show off

Ghanaian Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale seems to be taking lots of inspiration from stars such as boxer Floyd 'Money' Mayweather, musician, 50 Cent and Cash Money boss, Birdman when it comes to showing off.
The “Gringo” hitmaker has taken to social media to flaunt millions of dollars which he claims are aimed at motivating his Shatta Movement (SM) fans.
The post has attracted mixed-reactions from fans with some lambasting him while others who claim to understand him, have patted him on the back.
A caption one of Shatta’s posts read: “so I will do in their eyes what they think it’s [sic] the worst..but I know it’s the best choice I ever made in my Life…”.
The post suggests the SM man cares less about what people think about him and his actions.
To those who disagree with him, Shatta said “don’t make poverty make you talk nonsense…encourage others ..You too can make it …Don’t be a fool…” he said.