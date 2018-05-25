Shatta Wale in South Africa shooting after viral Gringo video

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale and the management team from Zylofon Media are currently in South Africa shooting three (3) music videos after viral Gringo video.
Shatta Wale is currently shooting the video for yet to be released single titled "Krazzyy".
Check out the new hit from the "Gringo" hitmaker titled "Krazzyy"
Following Shatta Wale’s activities on social media, we gathered it is being shot in South Africa and directed by Sesan the same director who shot his most expensive video "Gringo",
In a video sighted on Zylofon media's Instagram page reveals behind the scenes of the ongoing music video. And for a song which seems to be a party song, he is surrounded by pretty South African ladies — Which is already making waves on Social media.
