Shatta Wale’s #ThanksgivingConcert fail to live up to expectation

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale's concert to end the year failed to live up to expectation as the programme was characterised by several hitches and poor planning.
The programme dubbed 'Thanksgiving Concert' was organised by the self-acclaimed dancehall king to appreciate God for the year and repay his fans after the release of the Reign album.
Fans who trooped to Mantse Agbona at James Town for the programme had to endure frequent interruptions to the performances due to sound hitches.
The performance of the main artiste of the night Shatta Wale wasn't spared as he had to halt his show for close to 30minutes to get the issues resolved.
The inability of organisers to resolve the issues with the sound eventually got the audience of the 'Thanksgiving Service' agitated and led to some throwing water bottles and sachets, stones and sand at the stage and sound technicians.
As if the issues with the sound weren't enough, the programme also seemed poorly planned with fans who stormed the venue to be thrilled by their favourite artistes leaving disappointed.
Leader of Shatta Movement, who was the main artiste of the night came on stage after 3 am, nearly 5 hours after the show started with some disappointed fans seen walking away.
'Too risky' hitmaker Medikal was arguably the most popular artiste who performed on the night as most artistes who got on the stage were unknown.
Further evidence of the poorly planned show was witnessed when the main MC of the show, Afia Schwarzenegger arrived after 2 am, more than 4 hours after the event started.
The frustrated fans were not given anything to smile about as even the stage was in disarray with people scattered across, and movements disorganised.
But for the timely intervention of some of the organisers, things would have gone out of hands as some infuriated fans began throwing sand and stones at the MC, Afia Schwarzenneger.
The event saw the likes of Feli Nuna, Kofi Mole, and some upcoming artists on stage.
source: ghanaweb