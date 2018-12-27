VIDEO: Shatta Wale scams for a living - US lady fires back

A few weeks ago a lady identified as Emmanuella Ofori accused Shatta Wale of scamming her $45,000 and claiming she has the documents, chats, and phone call conversations that proves that the Zylofon artiste is a fraud.
Emmanuella claim Shatta Wale extorted an amount of $45,000 from her after she invited him to perform at her marriage ceremony.
After several accusations by the Lady, Shatta Wale took to his Facebook handle to do a live video and threatened to sue the lady for defamation.
However, there has been a development pertaining to the issue and the US-based lady has come out again to state clearly that she will go to the extra mile to bring Shatta Wale down after he saw his Facebook live video.
The lady in a latest video wondered why she hasn’t heard anything from Shatta Wale’s lawyers based in the US as the SM boss bragged in his facebook live.
“I have waited for several weeks for the lawsuit, letters but none yet,” she said
According to her, she made the video just to respond to Shatta Wale’s 30 minutes nonsense video just like his music.
She insulted Shatta Wale for being ugly and that she is not letting go this issue.
Emmanuella Ofori further said that Shatta Wale scams for a living and that he can never sue her because he is guilty.
” I’m not going to let go because you are a piece of sh*t for you to even get the balls to come back and respond to me.I’m not even that old;I’m not even 30 years old and you have been able to steal that much money from me and you think you have the balls to brag about not being a scammer. Your friends know what you do for a living. You’re ugly. I have nothing to do with you….” she said.
She, therefore, warn people to beware of him and that they should believe what she is saying or they face the consequences at their own risk.
The management of Shatta Wale issued a statement a few days ago to debunk claims that he scammed a Ghanaian lady residing in the United States Of America.
Watch the lady's video here:
Video credit: Browngh
Entertainment news on Prime News Ghana