Shatta Wale will become a national pastor in Ghana - Kwaw Kese

Rapper and Hiplife act, Kwaw Kese says that Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale will become a national pastor in Ghana someday.
According to the Madtime Entertainment headliner, Shatta Wale is a very calm person and most people don't know anything about that.
Kwaw Kese also stated that he feels the Almighty God made Shatta Wale pursue his music career in order to preach his word and win more souls for him in the near future.
"The way people see him to be that's not how he is because Shatta Wale I could see in the future that he will be the national pastor for Ghana. Shatta Wale really knows the Holy Bible well and I feel God made him pass through the music industry in order to win souls for him in future", Kwaw Kese revealed this in an interview with Sammy Flex on his 'Showbiz Agenda' show on June 17.
There was a recent feud between these two artistes but Kwaw Kese later revealed that he is not at loggerheads with Shatta Wale anymore.