Shatta Wale, YGF start 2019 sizzling

YGF Records has started off the new year with the release of a sizzling new number, titled Island, by Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale.
The high-energy dance track has been receiving rave reviews so far, including major kudos from Vybz Kartel. The beat was produced by Ridwaan Razak from New York.
2018 was arguably a successful year for YGF Records, one of the greatest achievements was the 'Reign' album peaking at number six on the Billboard World Chart. 'The Way I Move' collaboration with Shatta Wale and Shenseea also did numbers, gaining more than two million streams online.
That track was featured on the Growth EP, which boasted an array of other collaborations.
That project made waves across the Caribbean and was also a hit in African countries such as Ghana and Zimbabwe.
2019 is slated to be no different but more collaborations between Shatta Wale and YGF Records can be expected.
Fans can expect new music from the artiste, like the upcoming track titled Deliver Me. Also, expect collaborations with dancehall artiste 9TYZ as well on the upcoming Black Diamond EP.
Source: jamaica-star.com