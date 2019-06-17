Simi slams Ghanaian counsellor over cheating advice to women

Nigerian songstress, Simi has described Ghanaian counsellor Rev Dr. Charlotte Oduro as unsound for advising women to be submissive to their husbands even if they cheat on them.
In the interview she granted Hitz Fm, Rev Dr. Charlotte Oduro who is a life coach gave several reasons why women should not take their husband’s cheating habit to heart.
“If he is cheating, let him cheat, when he finish, he’ll come … Marriage needs a lot of sacrifice, women we need to learn this. Men have ego, you can’t change it, that’s the way they are, women need to submit … let him cheat when he’s tired he’ll come” Dr Charlotte Oduro advised.
The lady’s stance has sparked controversy online as a lot of people strongly disagree with her opinion and even consider her as a nincompoop.
Nigerian singer, Simi also registered her displeasure at the Ghanaian Life Coach’s advise in a tweet.