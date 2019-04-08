Video: Simi calls on 'fraud boys' to stop buying her songs

Nigerian Afro-Pop Singer/Songwriter has taken a fight against internet fraudsters to stop buy her song and she doesn't need their money.
In a live Instagram video, she spoke extensively on the negative effect the act of 'fraud boys' has caused on hard-working men, who have been rejected as a result of a bad image.
This comes after Simi recently called out 'fraud boys' in her cover of Kizz Daniel viral "Fuck You" challenge and a fan told her to leave the 'fraud boys' alone because most of them are the ones buying her songs and watching her videos on Youtube.
Simi then went on to respond that internet fraudsters should desist from buying her CDs as she cant afford to be held back from criticizing such act.
READ ALSO:
Photos + Videos: Celebrity guests at Simi and Adekunle Gold's traditional wedding
Adekunle Gold releases wedding video with Simi
In the Instagram video, She said “they are laughing at us. They are laughing at us. I am repeating it because I have seen it. Do you know how many Nigerians going to business meetings or just to get the smallest opportunity for themselves to make it and they leave with nothing because they are Nigerian, that’s the only excuse they get. Sorry, we can not work with Nigerians.
Common guys, you don’t have to like me, you don’t have to listen to my music, you don’t have to send me, but you see, I am not the enemy. I can easily sit down and pretend that nothing is wrong and just make money, smile, cheers blah blah, but the thing is, I care too much, if I didn’t give a sh*t, I wouldn’t say anything. I’ve had friends that have done fraud. I’ve had friends that have thought about it.
Watch her video below:
www.primenewsghana.com/Entertainment news