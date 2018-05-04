Sister Derby: Medikal and myself will get married soon

Just recently, there were rumours that, rapper Medikal, had broken up with Sister Derby but she laughed off those reports insisting that, their two-year relationship is doing great and they will soon get married.
The romance between the celebrity hookup keep everyone talking about them on social media. Sister Deborah or Sister Derby has attracted a lot of attention, with much of it being very negative but that has not stopped the 'couple', who like public displays of affection to forge on.
Well, the naysayers may hope in vain for a breakup as the beautiful singer and model tells Showbiz the future is very bright for them.
According to her, although Medikal has not officially proposed, there is every indication that, he will marry her in the not too distant future.
In an interview with Showbiz, Sister Derby said, “he always tells me that he wants to spend the rest of his life with me and that we will be together forever. He also tells me that he wants me to be the mother of his children”.
Never to shy away from controversy, Sister Derby, an avid social media user, uses her various accounts to defend Medikal anytime he is embroiled in one issue or the other. Although this sometimes displeases people, she doesn’t really care.
“I am always defending people on Twitter, my brother, Lydia Forson etc, I am very outspoken so yes, I defend him”, she said.
“Anytime I come to his defence, they keep telling me that I am old and I also tease them back. They say it is not 'lady like' because Tracy doesn’t defend Sarkodie and Michy doesn’t defend Shatta Wale but that’s just me”, she added.
The age difference between the two is one thing that also attracts attention and when asked if she feels bad about the criticism of her being older than Medikal, Sister Derby said no.
“It doesn’t make me feel bad, I have never really dated an older person, it’s either someone my age or younger, they come for me”, she said.
“In the beginning, I was worried and a bit skeptical but he has proven to me that he is even more mature than I am, I follow my heart and I think Medikal too does the same”, she stressed.
Away from her love life, Sister Derby, also known as the African Mermaid is busy in the studio cooking something hot for her fans. “My next track is featuring Efya and it is titled 'Pure Water', I can’t wait to drop it. While I am dropping the song, it will come with a hashtag,Do Not Litter”.
Every post concerning the song will have that tagline, the song will be released in May to be followed by a video”.
Sister Derby is already on a plastic eradication campaign and environmental pollution with her brother Wanluv Da Kubolor on the theme, “refuse, reuse, recycle”.
