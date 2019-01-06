Social media users goes hard on Shatta Wale for attacking Stonebwoy and Sarkodie

Social media users have hit hard on Shatta Wale after he attacked Stonebwoy and Sarkodie this morning on Twitter.
Its the first Sunday of the year 2019 and social media users woke up to series of a tweet from the dancehall king Shatta wale saying that rapper Sarkodie and Bhim president Stonebwoy are both a disgrace to the Ghanaian music industry.
This statement angered fans of Sarkodie and Stonebwoy as they descended severely on Shatta Wale on Twitter.
In a rebuttal ‘tweet,’ Shatta Wale blamed the fans for killing Sarkodie’s career and that they should shut up.
A Twitter user after the series of Tweet prescribed a brain reset drug for Shatta Wale to take daily.
Check out some reactions on Twitter here:
Entertainment news on Prime News Ghana