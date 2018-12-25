Stonebwoy drops DKB for KOD as host of Bhim Nation concert

Bhim nation president, Stonebwoy has revealed that radio personality and fashion icon KOD is the new host for his much anticipated 'Bhim Nation Concert'.
Stonebwoy earlier announced Comedian DKB as the host of his show happening on the 28th December 2018 despite his celebrity 'beef' with his label mate Shatta Wale.
Reasons behind Stonebwoy's decision is unknown but some social media users are of the view that it's because of Shatta Wale's post on his Twitter page that triggered the 'Hero' hitmaker to drop DKB for KOD.
However, Stonebwoy made this quick change on HitzFM when he was invited as a co-host of 'Daybreak Hitz' morning show with Andy Dosty which was monitored by PrimeNewsGhana.
The 'Mane Me' hitmaker announced radio personality and Fashionista, Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD) as the new MC for his #FillTheDome concert which will have Grammy award-winning group Morgan Heritage perform for the first time in Ghana, meanwhile the role of DKB would be playing is not yet official maybe he would be a co-host or not host it at all.
Fans also expressed disappointment in Stonebwoy when DKB was announced as host, as they feel he’s a serious SM member and also because he took swipes at him when he was hosting Shatta Wale’s Reign Album launch in October this year.
