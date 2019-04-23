Stonebwoy finally releases 'Shuga' with Bennie Man

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian reggae/dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy joins forces with the legendary Jamaican music icon Beenie Man on his latest single “Shuga”.
Stonebwoy during his tour in Jamaica earlier last month announced his first collaboration with Jamaican dancehall singer Anthony Moses Davis aka Beenie Man.
Stonebwoy's 'Shuga' is already trending on Twitter with fans jamming to the tune. 'Shuga' was programmed by versatile Ghanaian producer, Street Beatz.
Check out Stonebwoy's 'Shuga' with Beenie Man below:
Stonebwoy during his time in Jamaica took to his social media to share behind the scene moments with top Jamaican dancehall artistes Bennie man, Sean Paul, Tarrus Riley, and Chi Ching Ching among others of their yet to be released music video which will involve his just-released single 'Shuga'.
Stonebwoy has proven himself enough to be among the top dancehall artiste in the world as he keeps releasing hit songs and winning big on international awards shows.
In a series of video post PrimeNewsGhana sighted on Stonebwoy's Instagram page, he shared snippet of a new single with Chi Ching Ching titled "No Weakness" and 'Shuga' with Beenie Man.