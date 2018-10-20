Stonebwoy hits hard at Shatta Wale for begging “Glo” to sign him

Ghanaian Afropop and reggae dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy has thrown an advice to Shatta Wale to stop begging for endorsement on social media and add value to his act.
It is obvious that Stonebwoy was targetting his message to his record label mate and rival Shatta Wale as he earlier took his Twitter page to urge Nigeria’s Multinational Telecommunication Network, Glo, to sign him on.READ ALSO: 'Stop lying'- Stonebwoy blasts Shatta Wale
‘Glo said I wasn’t worth the money; I asked them to pay me $120,00 but I hope they get a change of mind to sign me otherwise nothing like Glo SIM card in any Shatta Movement phones.‘
Glo said I wasn’t worth the money I asked them to pay me #$120,000.. But I hope they get a change of mind to sign me otherwise nothing like Glo SIM card in any shatta movement phone !! #Thereign— SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) October 15, 2018
Stonebwoy days after Shatta Wale's post also took to Instagram to say: ‘After winning the 2015 Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards’ Best International Act: Africa award, Stonebwoy was approached by GLO but he rejected the $80,000 offer.
‘If you add value to your life, great deals will chase you. You won’t use Twitter to beg Glo for offers like ‘Alumi’ did yesterday, A Big artiste like ‘Alumi’ shouldn’t be begging for endorsement deals on social media. Stop comparing a ‘jama’ singer to a musician. #Facts 27th October is coming. Ashaiman to the world concert.’
