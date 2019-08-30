Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale case adjourned again

The trial of Livingstone Etse Satekla, aka Stonebwoy, and Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly called Shatta Wale, has once again been adjourned to September 13.
The two Dancehall artistes have been charged for their involvement in the chaos that marred this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).
The adjournment of their trial was due to the fact that private legal practitioner Jerry Avenorgbor, who represents Shatta Wale, could not make it to court for the commencement of the case.
Daily Guide gathered that the lawyer who was in court the previous sitting was absent yesterday because he had been indisposed.
Stonebwoy’s lawyer, Selali Wonya, as well as the prosecutor, Superintendent of Police (SP) Emelia Asante, were both in court yesterday.
The Adjabeng Magistrate Court in Accra, presided over by His Worship Isaac Addo, adjourned the matter to September 13, 2019, to hold the case management to set the ground rules for the trial.
The prosecution had, at the last court sitting, indicated that five persons were expected to appear as witnesses in the trial of the two who were hauled before the court in May this year.
They had earlier listed four persons as witnesses, but yesterday after the brief court proceedings, the prosecutor told reporters that they were adding another one to make it five.
Charges
Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale have been charged with offensive conduct conducive to breach of peace, while Stonebwoy is facing another charge of displaying a weapon in public place without permission.
Police sources revealed that the gun he allegedly pulled on the VGMAs stage was an Australian gun INFK 158 with butt number AA792002017.
VGMAs Chaos
The two artistes, who have huge following in the entertainment industry, disrupted the VGMA, which was held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) in May.
Shatta Wale and his entourage attacked Stonebwoy, who was on stage receiving the dancehall artiste of the year award during the event.
Some of his followers had claimed that he wanted to go on stage to ‘congratulate’ Stonebwoy, but many rather blamed Charterhouse for the incompetent manner in which it handled the entire event.
Trial
They were later arrested and detained till the next day when they were granted police enquiry bail.
Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale were hauled before the court, where they all pleaded not guilty to the charges leveled against them.
Peace Gesture
The two have since held a joint press conference to tell their fans they have buried their differences.
In one of their appearances in court, they showed they had buried their hatchets by openly chatting with each other and shaking hands right after the court proceedings.
That was after they had earlier exchanged greetings in the courtroom before the case was called.
Source: Daily Guide