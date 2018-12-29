ThanksgivingConcert: Angry fans throw items at Shatta Wale

A planned fun-filled reggae dancehall music concert turned chaotic at Mantse Abgona after self-acclaimed dancehall King Shatta Wale failed to turn up on stage early to perform on Saturday night.
The show which started at 10:15 pm saw fans waiting anxiously for over 5 hours before their “Champion” showed up to perform.
The ‘ My Level’ hitmaker came on stage after 3:30 am, a point where the fans were tired of standing for such a long period of time.
The delay of the hosting artiste was not the only problem, but the unforgiving technical hitches ignited the anger in the frustrated fans.
Organizers had to plead to calm nerves but the violent fans reacted by throwing stones, sand, plastic bottles and water at Afia Schwarzenegger who was the MC for the concert and other persons who mounted the stage.
The event saw likes of Feli Nuna, Kofi Mole, Medikal and some upcoming artiste on stage.
Source: ghanaweb