There's too much hypocrisy in music industry - Eazzy

Ghanaian Afrobeats artiste, Eazzy, has revealed that there is too much hypocrisy in the music which sometimes makes her unhappy.
In a wide-ranging interview on Behind The Fame on Joy FM’s Drive Time on Monday, April 29, Eazzy said the hypocrisy in the industry concerns her.
"We like to hide behind the whole African culture yet still we like certain things. I feel artistes in Ghana should be allowed to explore and do what they are comfortable with,” she told host Lexis Bill.
She also said the media had been a contributing factor to the pretense in the industry.
"Sometimes the media penalises us a lot and we can use that in relation to the late Dancehall artiste Ebony Reigns. They were not very nice with certain things concerning her meanwhile they went behind and enjoyed her music and shows a lot.
“Mzbel was also very enlightened and ahead of our time. I watched her outfits when I was growing up and it was nice because I watched Beyonce and the likes of Jennifer Lopez do it but people penalise us so much,” she said.
When asked which artiste she would not work with, Eazzy said that she didn’t see herself working with Kuami Eugene and Patapaa.
“I know Patapaa as an up-tempo artiste, If you put me on any of his songs, I go do yawa because music wise I can’t fit unless he decides to make a mid-tempo song then I will consider collaborating with him,” she said.
She added that she prefers collaborating with KiDi than Kuami Eugene because she likes the texture of his voice, his compositions and the way he sings.
Credit: Graphic Showbiz