This is a lovely photo of John Dumelo's father

Ghanaian Actor John Dumelo, has shared a lovely photo of himself and his father on his Twitter page with a lovely tribal caption.
#FineEweTwitter has got all social media users busy after John Dumelo also posted a photo of himself and his father. John Dumelo's father is also called John Dumelo.
In a Twitter post, John Dumelo said
Myself and Dumelo Snr #FineEweTwitter pic.twitter.com/v5vsLzCQK6— Mr Dumelo (@johndumelo1) May 24, 2018
John Dumelo's father asked him 3 years ago that when is he getting married? John replied and side "oh next year..." He said "kofi, last year U said next year...hmmm I won't say anything". Smh...love my twin brother to
Now actor John Dumelo got married to his longtime girlfriend, Gifty Mawenya Nkornu in a beautiful traditional wedding ceremony.
