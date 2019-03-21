Throwback Video: Prof J.H Nketia talks about documenting Ghana’s verbal arts

Prof Emeritus Joseph Hanson Kwabena Nketia spent a greater part of his life documenting and teaching the world Ghana’s music and arts.
Celebrated as one of the pioneers of music on the African continent, the musicologist, who passed away recently, left behind more than 200 publications and 80 musical compositions.
Africa’s premier musicologist passed away on Wednesday, March 13 at 97. His death was confirmed at the Legon Hospital in Accra.
Here is a rare video of the renowned music professor talking to Ella Griffin about his work documenting Ghana's verbal arts.
This clip is taken from a television programme on literacy in Ghana made by UNESCO spearheaded by Griffin in 1964.
Watch the video below:
Credit: myjoyonline