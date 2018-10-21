TRENDING: Sarkodie attacks Shatta Wale again in “Homicide”

Looks like Sarkodie is not giving Shatta Wale any breathing space as he has released yet another monster track attacking the dancehall king titled ‘Homicide’ featuring La Même Gang.Sarkodie doled out loads of attacks and poured out his heart to Shatta Wale in his new song titled ‘homicide’ cautioning the dancehall artiste to stop bragging, else he will stop his daily bread.
It is clear that some of the lines from the song were directed at Shatta Wale.
Some part of the ‘himicide’ song said: “Brɛ wo ho ase na me ndisse wo, nyɛ wo adɔyɛ” which means “humble yourself for me to diss you for a favour.”
Some industry players claim that the ‘My Advice’ hit song by Sarkodie contributed to the success of Shatta Wale’s Reign album.
Another part of the homicide song said; “Now the devil wanna drive me insane but one day the sunshine go come over the rain (Reign)”.
Check out Sarkodie's "Homicide track here:
