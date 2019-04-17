Uncle Ebo Whyte's 'Dora WHY?' returns this weekend

Uncle Ebo Whyte's play 'Dora WHY?' returns this weekend with a special Easter package showing at the National Theatre on 20th, 21st and 22nd of April, 2019. Tickets are going for only GHC 80.
On the 6th and 7th of April, the play was shown at the National Theatre where thousands of people were gathered.
The play dubbed ‘Dora WHY?’ happens to be Uncle Ebo Whyte's Roverman’s theatre productions first play of the year 2019.
Uncle Ebo Whyte has written, directed and produced hilarious plays such as ‘Nicholas,’ ‘Women on Fire’, ‘The ‘Special Delivery’, Sex Scandal, among others.
If you are a regular patron of Uncle Ebo Whyte’s plays you will have been accustomed to the loud uncontrolled laughter, usually interspersed with thunderous claps that often threaten to bring down the roof of the National Theatre in Accra.
