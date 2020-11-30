Vanessa left home to stay with Funny Face without telling me – Jah Wisdom

Nana Frimpong the Father of Funny Face baby Mother Ama Vanessa known as Jah Wisdom has opened up that his daughter left home without his permission to stay with the comedian.
In an interview with Zion Felix on November 26, 2020, he revealed that the comedian’s baby Mama didn’t seek any permission from him as a father.
According to him, Ama Vanessa was in love, although she didn’t inform him before leaving their house to Funny Face house she is matured enough to make her own decision hence he doesn’t have any problem with her decision.
"My daughter left the house without my knowledge because she had fallen in love, she is twenty-seven, she is not a young girl so she knows what to do as she is smart," he said.
Funny Face has been having issues with her baby mother over the custody of their twins and other matters.
Few days ago the comic actor took to his social media pages to accuse marriage counsellor Maame Yeboah Asiedu of being responsible for the current issues he is experiencing with his baby mama.
However, Vanessa’s father Jah Wizdom has confirmed the birth of his granddaughter on Neat Thursday, November 26, 2020, adding that the family is waiting for Funny Face to meet with them to do the needful, as custom demands.
By: Donabenger Cobbinah