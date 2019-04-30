VGMA new theme song below standard - Mark Okraku Mantey

President of the Creative Arts Council, Mark Okraku Mantey, has stated that the new VGMA theme song for the 20th Anniversary lacks proper sound quality and way below the standard of a song supposed to live for the next years.
Speaking on Showbiz Extra, hosted by Anita Kumah on Luv FM in Kumasi, the Programmes Manager for Hitz FM said: “The 1976 recording of the Osibisa ‘Warrior’ song sounds better than the latest VGMA song”.
He, however, applauded Charterhouse for the initiative to compose a new song to lift the face of the awards scheme, though the event management group failed to consult him before composition.
“I’d have advised the VGMA not to have used any popular artiste and rather go for neutral people with talent whose voices can’t even be identified, so we can use this music to sell whoever”, he lamented.
Okraku Mantey cited FIFA World Cup 2010 theme song, ‘Waving Flag’, by musician Kanaan, who was not popular but gained fame after the World Cup stressing it would have been best to use a not- so- popular artiste who, through the VGMA theme song, can gain popularity and fame.
Charterhouse’s VGMA newly-composed song titled, ‘Our Music Lives’, was sung by Kidi, Kuami Eugene, TeePhlow, Kwesi Arthur, Joe Mettle, Adina and Amandzeba.
Check out VGMA's new theme song below:
