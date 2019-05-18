VGMA20 : '2013 can repeat itself in 2019' - Shatta Wale warns Charterhouse ahead of event

Maverick dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has issued a warning to Charterhouse ahead of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (#VGMA20) which comes of today May 18, 2019.
Shatta Wale has reminded the organizers of repeating the chaos he caused in 2013 after he missed out on an award.
It seems the self-acclaimed dancehall king smells something fishy might happen tonight.
Shatta Wale made his intention known via a Facebook post.
He wrote: “People should always remember 2013 can repeat itself in 2019 but this time the iOS will be very smart and sharp. Shatta surprises when the need arises. Self-identity.”
In 2013, Shatta Wale dominated the headlines after his failure to win an award during the VGMA.
The controversial singer after losing the Dancehall Artiste of the Year to Kakie destroyed some equipment at the International Conference Center.
