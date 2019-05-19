VGMA20 : Amakye Dede crowns Kuami Eugene as King (video)

Veteran high-life musician, Amakye Dede has crowned Lynx Entertainment signee, Kuami Eugene as the future King of high-life music in Ghana.
Amakye Dede and Kuami Eugene thrilled patrons to an amazing performance at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards which happened on Saturday, May 18, 2019, inside the Accra International Conference Centre.
In the middle of the performance, Amaky Dede paused to say that “he thought high-life music was dead, but Kuami Eugene has restored hope in him”.
He said the ‘Angela’ hitmaker, who was awarded the ‘Highlife Artiste of the Year’, has proven to him that highlife is not dead.
“You are my son” he called Kuami Eugene as he handed him a crown on stage after their performance at the awards.
“I am giving this to you that you are coming to raise highlife music,” Amakye Dede after recounting a memorable experience he had with the young musician in London.
He then asked for God’s blessing and guidance.
“From my heart, from God, I support you Kuami,” the veteran musician prayed.
The ‘Dabi Dabi’ hit singer added that Kuami Eugene is the only guy that has proven to him that if they [veteran highlife musicians] are not there, he will hold the forth.
He went ahead to put a crown on Kuami Eugene’s head and blessed him to continue keeping the genre alive.