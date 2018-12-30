VIDEO: 17-Year-Old ‘Sakawa Boy' sprays money at the West Hills Mall

Ghana-based Nigerian 'Sakawa boy', Money Beast has been spotted at a restaurant at the West Hills Mall spraying large amount of money in the air as people rushed to pick their share.
In a viral video on social media, Money Beast could be seen holding a white bag full of money and throwing it outside the restaurant called 'New York' at the West Hills Mall.
Some shoppers who were present at the mall rushed to take their share.
According to him, it’s ‘End of Year’s Giving’ to people as he captioned his video on Instagram as ‘ End of Year’s Giving. Givers never Lack’.
Meet the young 'Sakawa boy' Money Beast who loves to flaunt his wealth on social media:
Entertainment news on Prime News Ghana