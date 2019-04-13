VIDEO: Akuapem Poloo blasts alleged father of her son

Controversial actress cum video vixen, Rosemond Brown popularly known as Akuapem Poloo has reacted to her alleged boyfriend's request for a DNA test to prove he's the father of her son.
The alleged boyfriend Foko also known as Tony Cassano in a recent interview granted to him by Zionfelix on his 'Zoinfelix Uncut' online show, said he is the father of Akuapem Poloo's son.
According to him, he met Akuapem Poloo on his business trip to Akuapem in 2010, he proposed to her and they started dating.
Foko claims he and the young actress dated for two years and during their love affair, Akuapem Poloo got pregnant but he told her to abort it which resulted in their break up but he is now back and needs his son.
Also Read:
VIDEO: Akuapem Poloo turns marriage counsellor
VIDEO: Akuapem Poloo shows her naked butt again
VIDEO: Akuapem Poloo’s mum disses Counselor Lutterodt
The Controversial actress has descended heavily on her alleged baby daddy in a viral video online immediately she heard this issue.
Akuapem Poloo took to her Instagram page to blast him, asking him to go on the street to give birth with the ladies on the roadside if he wants to have a son.
"Go and look into a mirror and see whether my son resembles you" She added.
Watch Akuapem Polo's reaction to her alleged baby daddy video below;