VIDEO: Akuapem Poloo goes naked again on May Day

Actress Akuapem Poloo showed off her confidence and incredibly hot body when she took the time to dance in a latest video that showed her completely naked on May 1st.
Rosemond Alade Brown has always got major attention anytime she completely stripped down to take a quick nude videos or photos that showed her flaunting her incredible body and this latest one is no exception.
The controversial actress took to her Instagram page to welcome her 156k follower into the new month.
Akuapem Poloo posted with her naked video with the caption;
Happy New month everyone😉😉😉 it's been long since I fool let me show off my cute body wai it's mine
