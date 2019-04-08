VIDEO: Akuapem Poloo turns marriage counsellor

Controversial actress cum video vixen, Rosemond Brown a.k.a Akuapem Poloo became a marriage counselor with a powerful demonstration on TV.

Akuapem Poloo after all her unnecessary attention-seeking behavior has been spotted live on television as she helped demonstrate dozens of s3x positions to keep marriages from collapsing.

The young actress appeared on the show ‘Odo Nkomo Pa’ with Bless Gh for a chat on s3x and the two decided to demonstrate for Ghanaians to enjoy.

Akuapem Poloo and Bless demonstrated dozens of positions for couples to use in spicing up their marriages.

Watch the video below;





Also Read:

Video: Sumsum Ahuofe scares Akuapem Poloo's son with his big eyes

VIDEO: Akuapem Poloo’s mum disses Counselor Lutterodt

VIDEO: Akuapem Poloo shows her naked butt again