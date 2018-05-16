VIDEO: Bisa Kdei arrested in USA

Bisa Kdei is currently in the American police custody for trespassing, according to reports.
Unconfirmed reports from a source in the USA indicates that Ghanaian Highlife artiste Bisa Kdei who is currently in the United State to promote his new album 'Highlife Connect' is in the police custody.
According to the source, Bisa Kdei was trespassing on the property of the American government without permission.
The source said, Bisa Kdei was on set shooting the music video for “Asew” a song on his new “Highlife Konnect” album in a white community, but can't confirm if they had a permit or not.
As to what triggered the alarm, the source says there were a lot of blacks on set shooting in that particular white community and he believes one of the neighbours called the police for such trespassing.
However one of his promoters informed our source that he can’t speak about the issue until he gets hold of Bisa Kdei himself.
We checked the Snapchat of Bisa Kdei and it seems he had posted a video saying, "I’ve been caught by the police"
