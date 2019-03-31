Video: Burna Boy kicks fan in the head during performance

Nigerian Singer, Burna Boy has come under heavy backlash on social media after he kicked a fan in the head during a performance in Zambia.
Rated as one of the finest African artistes on the continent right now, Burna Boy is never too far from the entertainment headlines for his action on his fans.
Burna Boy is in the news again after he kicked a female fan during his concert in Zambia following her attempt to steal his ring during his performance.
The Nigerian singer has, however, tendered an apology saying that had warned the fan before he kicked her; adding that the video wasn’t how it happened.
Watch the video below:
Burna Boy then replied ;
I am sorry about how it looks but this person continuous tried to rob me on stage. It was like the 10th attempt to do it after telling him several times to stop. This wasn’t a fan. Apologies for how it looks but it’s not the case at all. I appreciate all my fans ❤️