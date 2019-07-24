Video : Burna Boy performs on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Nigerian music star Burna Boy ON July 23 made an appearance on the late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live.
The “Ye” crooner appeared at 11:30 BST on the show which aired on ABC.
He made his appearance alongside Hollywood stars like Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCarprio and Margot Robbie who came to promote their movie, ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.’
As expected, the singer performed on the show to the excitement of guests as he sang his hit song, “Anybody”.
Atlantic Records signee is one of the many African stars that landed a feature on the Beyonce-curated album, the”Lion King; The Gift” for the live-action remake of the classic Disney film, The Lion King.
The BET award-winning Burna Boy is one of the Nigerians who made the recently released Forbes Under 30 List. This year’s list boasts 20 Nigerians including Guardian Life Cover Star Alex Iwobi, Adeniyi Omotayo, Jessica Anuna, Richard Akuson, Ijeoma Balogun among others.