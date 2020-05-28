Video: Captain Smart reveals how much he was earning as a radio presenter in Kumasi

Seasoned journalist Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly called Captain Smart, has revealed how much he earned as a radio presenter in the Ashanti Region.
The maverick presenter who has worked with the Multimedia for the past seven years as host of Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show has now left.
In an interview with Kofi TV, Captain Smart disclosed that he made more money as a radio presenter in Kumasi than in Accra.
"The money we got in Kumasi was more than what we got in Accra. I was given a 7 bedroom house with two big halls but I paid only Fifty Ghana Cedis (GHC50) a month. It was given to me by the Chief of Buokrom. My salary at that time was Ten Thousand and eighty Ghana cedis (GHC10,080) and that was in 2012. So I was able to build two houses but still wanted to live in that house."
It is unclear where Captain Smart heads next, neither is who will be tasked to fill the huge vacuum created by his exit known.
Speculations are however rife that he is taking up a challenge at Angel FM.
Reports suggest that Captain Smart is expected to host the morning show of the Angel Group of Companies subsidiary which also houses Ohemaa Woyeje, a former staff of Adom FM.
For the past few years, it has been in existence, Angel FM has had some experienced broadcasters join the outfit. They include sports presenter Saddick Adams and newscaster Kojo Dickson.
Captain Smart has worked with OTEC FM and Fox FM all in Kumasi.