Video: Cardi B gifts Offset a refrigerator full of $500K for his birthday

What do you get someone who seemingly already has everything for their birthday? Cardi B solved that problem by giving Offset $500,000 in cash to buy whatever he wants for his birthday.
The rapper shared the extravagant gift-giving moment in a video on Instagram Saturday (Dec. 14).
"You got every car. You got every jewelry. You got everything. You got every shoe. You know what I'm saying. What else can I give somebody that got everything?" she asked before giving her husband a hint: "The fridge!"
In a refrigerator behind Offset sat stacks of money, which Cardi said amounted to $500,000.
"Happy birthday, and don't expect no Christmas gift from me. Ain't no Christmas gift. Only for the kids," Cardi said before telling him she loves him.
https://www.instagram.com/tv/B6Do4htg1E1/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
See the video below. Cardi also uploaded some clips of Offset's birthday celebration -- featuring a party with strippers, more cash and a whole lot of Popeyes chicken sandwiches -- in her Instagram stories.
Source: billboard.com