Video: Charlotte Osei, Sandra Ankobia, others party with Nana Aba Anamoah after she won an award

On-air TV personality Nana Aba Anamoah after receiving her Excellence in Media honours at the just ended Glitz Africa "Women of the Year Honours" 2019 was surprised by former EC chair, Charlotte Osei, Sandra Ankobia and Serwaa Amihere with a private party.
The surprise house party was attended by some close friends and work colleagues of the GhOne Tv news editor. Notable among the faces that were captured celebrating Nana Aba’s win, included Sandra Ankobiah, Denta Guba and Serwaa Amihere.
In a video sighted by PrimeNewsGhana, Nana Aba and her friends could be seen having so much fun as they popped champagnes andjamming to Stonebwoy’s song "Kpo Keke".
Nana Aba was honoured for her excellence in media among other achieving women like Charterhouse’s Theresa Ayoade, Hon Gloria Akuffo, Marietta Brew Appiah-Opong who were honoured for their excellence in Entertainment Business and governance respectively.
READ ALSO:
PHOTOS+VIDEO: Nana Aba Anamoah throws a surprise birthday party for Serwaa Amihere
Nana Aba Anamoah exposes guy for sending her nudes of himself on Instagram
Nana Aba Anamoah's 'baby father' fights for his son on social media
Check out Nana Aba's surprised party below: