VIDEO: Confession time in Church reveals where people make love

A section of Ghanaians in
relationship are of the view that learning to make love with your partner at a different place is romantic, others believe that except the bedroom anywhere lovers make love is a sin and abominable .
In a video that has since gone viral on social media, General Overseer of Anointed Palace Chapel Reverend Obofuor in Kumasi is seen leading his congregation to confess their sins.
During the confession, Reverend Obofour listed places lovemaking shouldn't take place.
However, Founder of Action Chapel International, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan has urged Christian husbands to be more romantic in relating with their wives.
According to him, Christian marriages experience problems because Christian men are unromantic and boring.
He said: “Some of the problems in the church with Christian women and their husbands is the fact that a lot of Christian men are not romantic. A lot of Christian men are very boring.
“One way, all the time, same place, all the time. Always in the bedroom, always you turn the light off.