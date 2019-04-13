VIDEO: Check out Akiyana' epic performance at GIMPA

Fast-rising Ghanaian Dancehall and AfroBeat artiste, Akiyana stunned the crowd at the Night Jams & Artiste Night at The Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration, GIMPA, when she performed her hit song 'Pray.
Performing her latest banger, The Nobody Bad’ crooner was seen on stage rapping in patwah as the crowd cheered her on.
Watch her epic performance below;
