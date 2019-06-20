VIDEO: Davido searches for woman who believes seeing him will heal her from cancer

Davido is searching for the woman who wishes to see him and believes her sickness will disappear when that wish is granted.
An aged woman who appears sick was spotted asking to see music star, Davido in a latest video going viral.
Davido has come across the touching video and is now in search of the woman.
In a video shared on the singer’s Instagram page, he asked his fans to help him in locating an old but sick fan.
The short clip showed the woman on a bed as she asked to see Davido.
According to the woman, she does not want Ferrari or designer and will be satisfied with having the singer by her side.
She further explained that if Davido can visit her, the sickness will disappear even if it is stage four cancer.
