Video: Eno Barony part ways with Masta Garzy's record label

Ghanaian female rapper, Eno Barony has part ways with her longtime manager and beat producer, Mix Masta Garzy’s 2MG Music Record label.
According to Eno in an interview with Zionfelix, she left the record label after her two years contract ended in 2018.
The plus-size rapper also revealed after 2 years being managed by Master Garzy, it's time to start her own record label after her.
She further denied ever having an issue with the label or her boss which led to her exit.
Eno also stated that she does not regret having a deal with the former label because she benefitted from the deal. Asked if her former label squandered her cash, she replied no and added that she will not wash her dirty clothes outside.
She also made it known that the fact that she is no more working with Mix Masta Garzy does not mean they have an issue.
Watch the interview below: