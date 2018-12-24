VIDEO: Epic moments as Sarkodie and M.anifest perform together

Sarkodie after smoking the peace pipe with rapper M.anifest pulled out a surprise appearance at the much anticipated ‘M.anifestive’ concert yesterday, December 23, 2018, at the Bukom Arena.
The Concert organized by M.anifest saw great talents like King Promise, Kwesi Arthur, B4Bonah, Efya, Simi and Burna Boy from Nigeria with amazing performances to support the event.Aside the artiste billed for the show, one memorable scene at the event that took patrons by surprise was when Sarkodie jumped on stage to perform with rapper M.anifest.
After 2 years 'beefing' each other Sarkodie and M.anefest met last Friday, December,21, at the Joy FM car park, after they both had interviews. it was all like they never dissed each other and it felt so exciting starring at these pictures.
Sarkodie’s appearance symbolized unity and is a clear indication that the two are at peace.
Watch the Video below:
Video credit: Browngh
