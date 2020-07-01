Video: I bath with my son all the time so I don't see anything wrong - Akuapem Poloo

Ghanaian actress and socialite, Akuapem Poloo has spoken about her son's birthday post which has caused a stir on social media.
The actress had earlier shared a photo of her, squatted unclad in front of her 7-year-old son.
The photo has courted public outrage as many people regard it as an abuse to the innocent boy.
READ ALSO: BET Awards 2020: Burna Boy win Best International Act
According to her, she meant to carry out a message in an artistic form that Children must not shy away from covering their parents nakedness – no matter what it takes, they should defend and stand by their parents.
She also added that she still baths with her 7-year-old son; she baths him before she baths so both of them go the bathroom together.
Following the incident, Akuapem Poloo has been invited by The CID as Children’s Right Group expressed disdain about the indecent photo.