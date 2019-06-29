VIDEO : 'I didn’t say I am the best rapper' - Medikal

AMG Medikal has made a shocking u-turn as he explains his '4 years ago I saved Ghanaian Rap music from dying' tweet he made on June 12, 2019.
The rapper has come out to clarify what he said in his tweet several weeks ago that he considers himself the saviour of rap music in Ghana.
In a video Prime News Ghana sighted online, Medikal was heard denouncing his own tweet.
According to him, his statement doesn’t mean he’s the best rapper in Ghana or even that he’s the saviour of rap in Ghana but he simply means that 4 years ago he managed to breath new life into rap music in Ghana.
"I didn't even say that I'm the best, do you understand, what I was trying to say was that the attention in rap music wasn't there fours ago until I stepped in", Medikal said.
Watch the video below;
