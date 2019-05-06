Video: I had to sweep Odorgonno because of Medikal - Mother reveals

Rapper Medikal's mother, Madam Portia Lamptey has revealed that she had to sweep the campus and office of the headmaster of Odorgonno Senior High School after the rapper was sacked for teaching the students how to rap.
According to Madam Portia speaking to Andy Dosty on HitzFM's 'Daybreak Hitz', she never wanted rapper Medikal to do music, she wanted him to become a Doctor, even to the extent of beating him up which landed him a mark on his thigh but all that never stopped him from achieving his dream of becoming a musician.
Madam Portia further explained that Medikal was sacked from St. Johns Grammer because the student ware not learning and always with him as he taught them how to rap.
Medikal after St. Johns was enrolled at Odorgonno Senior High School where he was also sacked because of his rap, his mother, Madam Portia went to the headmaster to beg on his behalf which the headmaster refused. After several ways of trying to convince the headmaster, Madam Portia was asked to clean the office of the headmaster and other offices which she later had to sweep the compound of the school for the headmaster to have pity to accept Medikal back to the school.
