VIDEO: I have never been to church since 1997- Rex Omar

Ghanaian highlife artiste Rex Omar has disclosed that the last he attended church was in 1997.
The musician in an interview on the Delay Show revealed that he was born in a Christian home and attended Assemblies of God but stopped in 1997.
"I was born into a Christian home, I attended Assemblies of God, but I stopped Church in 1997"
"My body is the temple of God and he lives in me, so I have a direct relationship with God so I am okay"
"I believe if I had continued going to church I would have been a hypocrite because most people hide under the guise of Christianity but sin in their rooms, I also think many go to church because others do, they worship a God they don't know.
"People now seek for miracles and not even to worship God, the church even makes you narrow in your thinking and when you ask certain questions, it is seen as a taboo" he added.
Rex Owusu Marfo, known simply as Rex Omar first rose to prominence in 1989 with the Aware Pa album which also included the track, Wodofo Ne Hwan? Following this, in 1992 he formed the Highlife Supergroup Nakorex together with fellow Highlife artists Nat Brew and Akosua Agyapong, the group's name being an acronym made up of the first letters of each member's name.
He then pursued a solo career. In 2004 Omar was nominated for a Kora award, and in 2005 he was nominated as Artiste of the Year in the Ghana Music Awards.
