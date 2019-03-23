VIDEO: I'm here to warn false prophets to repent - Papa Shee

Popular highlife artiste, now Evangelist Papa Shee, has revealed he is here to warn false prophets to repent from their deeds as well as to preach the gospel to Ghanaian as part of his main motive behind his come back to Ghana.
The ‘Ata Dwe’ singer disclosed to Delay on her show that he has been sent by God Almighty to warn false prophets who are misleading church members to hell to repent.
According to Evangelist Papa Shee, he is done spreading the gospel in Accra and will be heading to Kumasi and other regions too to continue. He also added that the good news he brought to Ghanaian from God was "Let your name be in the book of Life" since they are also His children.
Papa Shee stated that he has been preaching the gospel for the past ten years via Facebook live, and selected countries like England, Germany, America among the rest by doing evangelism and sharing tracks with them.
Asked when he will be leaving Ghana, he stated emphatically that he will leave immediately when he accomplishes his mission here in Ghana.
Watch the video below; You can fast forward/skip to the 17th min to watch where Papa Shee started talking about why he is here in Ghana;
