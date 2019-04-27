Video: Kwaw Kese threatens to slap Tinny

Rapper and CEO of Madtime Entertainment, Kwaw Kese has threatened to slap Tinny.
Kwaw Kese and Tinny are reluctant to let sleeping dogs lie as they keep jabbing each other at the slightest chance.
It all started when Tinny in an interview listed Kwaw Kese, D Black and Patapaa as part of the wack rappers in Ghana which obviously did not go down well with the CEO of Madtime Entertainment.
In an interview with Dr Pounds on Hitz Fm, the CEO of Madtime Entertainment stated that his not ready to be with a fake friend and not ready to tolerate hypocrisy.
Kwaw Kese was peeved when Tinny’s name came up in his interaction with Dr Pounds and called Tinny a dead goat who can’t boast of any music award.
Infuriated Kwaw Kese called Tinny a hater who went on live radio to ‘diss’ him and turned around to send him a message which he cannot fathom.
Kwaw Kese revealed that before he even came into the music scene Tinny was living at his mother’s house and is still living there as at now with his 5 children.
He indicated that Tinny at his age is still living with his mother and cannot boast of any property so he cannot be compared to him.
Watch Kwaw Kese's interview below: