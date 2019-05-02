Video: "Is a new start for me" Tiwa Savage after signing with Universal Music Group

Nigerian singer and songwriter Tiwa Savage is obviously the happiest artiste after signing an international recording deal with Universal Music Group.
Universal Music Group (UMG), the world leader in music-based entertainment has announced an exclusive global recording agreement with Nigerian pop star, Tiwa Savage.
Making history as the first female to win the Best African Act by the MTV European Music Awards and becoming the first African female to sell out London’s Indigo, Tiwa after signing the deal with Universal Music said; "This is a new beginning for me in my career".
Under the agreement, Tiwa’s future music will be released internationally through UMG’s operations in more than 60 countries worldwide.
Check out Tiwa's reaction after signing a recording deal with Universal Music Group below:
Throughout summer 2019, Tiwa will play a string of international festivals including the UK’s Wireless Festival, Afropunk in Paris and Oh My! Festival in Amsterdam.
Tiwa Savage said, “My biggest goal is to make Africa proud. I’m so excited for this moment and I’m thankful to Sir Lucian Grainge and my new UMG family for their belief in my dreams. I’m looking forward to this next chapter in my career.”
Adam Granite, EVP Market Development, Universal Music Group said, “We are looking forward to partnering with Tiwa and her team to help her music reach new audiences around the world.”
