Video: Lydia Forson 'cries' for being too beautiful

Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson posted a video of herself crying out for being too beautiful even without makeup.
The maverick actress and entrepreneur took to Instagram to cry over being too beautiful.
According to Lydia Forson, when she woke up in the morning, she was wondering how she’d look like without makeup especially after posting her face with makeup on her page the previous day. So in order to see what she’d look like without makeup, the actress decided to look in the mirror and was shocked to see her that she still looked beautiful without her makeup.
Watch the hilarious video below;
READ ALSO: