Video + Photo : M.anifest 'congratulates' Sarkodie during interview on HitzFM

Rapper M.anifest has today May 30 congratulated Sarkodie during an interview on Accra based radio station Hitz FM.
Sarkodie who was a guest on the show whilst addressing matters related to his relationship with the late Castro and their hit song, "Adonai", was told he has a visitor.
To the surprise of listeners of the radio station and viewers who were watching the show online, the godMC showed up as Sark’s visitor in the studio. The “Highest” rapper excitedly exchanged pleasantries with his colleague rapper, whom he once had a lyrical beef with.
The atmosphere was full of laughter and humour as M.anifest got everyone thinking about the infamous Shatta-Stonebwoy skirmishes that climaxed the recent VGMA.
M.anifest, grabbing the microphone for some seconds, told the listeners that he only stormed the studio to congratulate King Sark. His comment caused some laughter in the studio and he left soon after that.
There have been rumours that the two rappers have started beefing again after M.anifest dropped a song dubbed Rapper ‘101’, where most fans claimed it was a diss to Sarkodie.
The word “congratulations” has been attracting a lot of attention in Ghanaian showbiz lately following the infamous VGMA brawl which ensued between the teams of Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale.
Last year at M.anifest's annual concert, Sarkodie also surprisingly showed up on stage to perform with him. We guess it's now time for M.dot to return the favour as the top rappers continue to show the fans that there's no bad blood between them.
